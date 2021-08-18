Love sought for Greater Vernon businesses

Nominations are open until Aug. 23 for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards. (Chamber photo)

Chamber of Commerce award nominations open until Aug. 23

There is still time for residents to nominate one of their favourite local businesses.

Nominations for the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce’s 37th Annual Business Excellence Awards presented by MNP are open until Monday, Aug. 23.

“We have been impressed with the level of public engagement and the quality of the nominations, and there is still an opportunity to highlight your favourite business or non-profit organization,” Chamber general manager Dan Proulx said.

The nomination form is available at vernonchamber.ca.

Individual categories are:

• Large Business of the Year sponsored by MNP

• Medium Business of the Year sponsored by Fox Plumbing Heating Cooling Electrical

• Small Business of the Year sponsored by Community Futures

• New Business of the Year sponsored by Tolko Industries

• Young Entrepreneur of the Year sponsored by Nixon Wenger Lawyers LLP

• Employer of the Year sponsored by City of Vernon

• Customer Service Excellence Award sponsored by Okanagan Spring Brewery

• Diversity Excellence Award sponsored by Kal Tire

• Non-Profit Excellence Award sponsored by Community Foundation North Okanagan

• Retail Business of the Year sponsored by Corbett Office Plus

• Business Leader of the Year sponsored by Chamber of Commerce Group Insurance Plan

• Restaurant of the Year sponsored by White House Mortgages

• Tourism Business of the Year sponsored by Tourism Vernon

• Professional Business of the Year sponsored by TD Canada Trust

• Trades Business of the Year sponsored by tekmar Control Systems

All nominees will be given a questionnaire package that will be scored by a panel of local business leaders to determine winners.

A business only needs one nomination to qualify but past winners from the previous two years are ineligible to win in the same category.

A People’s Choice Award sponsored by Total Restoration Services will be awarded. The winner is chosen by a public vote of all nominees from the 15 categories. Voting for People’s Choice begins Sept. 13.

Winners will be announced Oct. 29 as the chamber rolls out the red carpet at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre. Tickets will go on sale soon at vernonchamber.ca.

