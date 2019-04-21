Looking for crafters for the Gnarly Little Spring Craft Fair in Courtenay

Calling all youth crafters and entrepreneurs! The Gnarly Little Spring Craft Fair is sponsored by The LINC and is looking for vendors 9 -19 years old. Showcase your talents in arts, crafts, baking, photography and more - and earn some money of your own. Tables are only $10.

The LINC encourages all youth that have been involved in the recent entrepreneurial fairs through their schools to bring their projects to this craft fair to sell.

The Gnarly Craft Fair has been running successfully for 10 years during the Christmas season and was the driving force for starting the market in spring three years ago.

“I wanted to give youth another opportunity to showcase their creativity – without feeling the limits of ‘Christmas’ and their originality continues to amaze me,” said youth services co-ordinator, Alex Forbes.

This spring craft fair takes place as part of BC Youth Week celebrations on Saturday, May 4 from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the Lewis Centre.

For more information and to register a table call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or www.courtenay.ca/gnarly