Local knowledge and leadership help home sellers, buyers through evolving market

It’s safe to say that Kevin Reid has a unique perspective on real estate in the Comox Valley.

Raised in the Valley and an active volunteer, Reid is not only a longtime realtor, but has been president of the Vancouver Real Estate Board throughout the pandemic.

“I’ve always been a Valley kid. I moved away for a little while but always moved back quickly,” Reid says with a smile.

Growing up tree planting, mountaineering, skiing and working as a ski instructor and patrol, it’s no surprise that for Reid, the Comox Valley’s many amenities are a big part of its draw – both for locals and those hoping to make it their home.

In fact, the Comox Valley has been in a state of growth for years, positioned well for everything families or retirees want, Reid notes. Beyond the natural resources and recreation opportunities, there’s a great hospital system, a diversified economy, and when destinations farther afield beckon again, the international airport can get you there.

Guiding realtors through COVID

Embarking on his career in 2004, “I always knew I’d get involved in real estate,” Reid says. “I enjoy serving people the most – helping them get through a complicated transaction and making sure it goes well.”

As a realtor, Reid soon volunteered with the Vancouver Island Real Estate Board, first on committees, then working through the executive positions before becoming president in January.

Guiding a real estate board through a pandemic has been no easy task, but Reid is proud of how the BC real estate community and Vancouver Island have come together.

“The market is recovering quite nicely, and quicker than expected, surpassing our expectations,” Reid says.

The province’s various real estate boards have worked together to share information and ideas throughout the pandemic, and in fact, VIREB showed leadership as the first to pull down its open house website at the start of the outbreak.

“We are here for our members, giving them guidance along the way,” he says, noting that maintaining essential services, both for members and for clients, was key – for many people, their home sale or purchase wasn’t optional. “People were finding themselves in the middle of a transaction, or without a home and needing to find one, or needing to sell for a planned move.”

Sharing community spirit

Busy in his community outside of work and recreation, Reid is an active volunteer with the Valley’s Sharing the Christmas Spirit hamper drive, which provides food, necessities and gifts to between 500 and 700 local families each year.

“It’s wonderful to see the community pulling together and it’s great for the community to know there’s something like this to fall back on when it’s needed,” says Reid, also a member of the Kiwanis Club of Courtenay, whose mandate to help children is complemented by initiatives like affordable housing for seniors. “We’re always looking for ways to give back.”

