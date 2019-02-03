Local food banks get surprise call from Starbucks

The Oak Bay Ave. location will be donating baked goods to two groups in Greater Victoria

A popular coffee shop in Oak Bay has partnered with local community groups to help minimize their food waste.

Day-old items from the Starbucks location on Oak Bay Avenue are now being donated to food banks at St. John’s Anglican church on Quadra Street and Anawim House on Caledonia Avenue.

“I was delighted to receive a call from the Starbucks saying they would like to donate their product at the end of the day to the food bank,” said Peggy Wilmot, coordinator of the St. Johns food bank.

The coffee shop’s manager, Gavin Wilson, said staff wanted to do something good with the leftovers, so they contacted Wilmot.

“It really meant a lot when they phoned me and offered. It’s really nice when someone just offers out of the blue,” Wilmot said.

As the food bank at St. John’s is only open twice a week, Wilmot also reached out to Anawim House to offer up the free food.

Now all leftover baked goods stored inside the display case will be given to charity five days a week.

