Loblaws calling on Surrey residents to donate to food drive

Loblaws is calling on South Surrey residents to help feed the community.

The grocery chain launched its Holiday Food Drive throughout Surrey and British Columbia at the end of November.

All Loblaws stores – Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills – will be collecting nonperishable food items, as well as cash donations, to help residents in Surrey until Dec. 24.

A news release notes that 100 per cent of donations collected at each store will stay in the community.

“It’s been a tough year for those who struggle with hunger and the impending holidays can make matters more challenging for those in need. In 2019, single adult households represent close to 50 per cent of food bank users, hitting a record high, up from 38 per cent in 2010,” the release notes.

“With the season of giving right around the corner it has never been more important to look to our neighbours in need and give what we can to make their holiday one of full bellies and family.”

Last year, the Holiday Food Drive donated thousands of pounds of non-perishable food to local food banks across the province.