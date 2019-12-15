Examples of nonperishable food items. (Contributed photo)

Loblaws calling on Surrey residents to donate to food drive

Stores collecting food donations until Dec. 24

Loblaws is calling on South Surrey residents to help feed the community.

The grocery chain launched its Holiday Food Drive throughout Surrey and British Columbia at the end of November.

All Loblaws stores – Real Canadian Superstore, Your Independent Grocer and No Frills – will be collecting nonperishable food items, as well as cash donations, to help residents in Surrey until Dec. 24.

A news release notes that 100 per cent of donations collected at each store will stay in the community.

“It’s been a tough year for those who struggle with hunger and the impending holidays can make matters more challenging for those in need. In 2019, single adult households represent close to 50 per cent of food bank users, hitting a record high, up from 38 per cent in 2010,” the release notes.

“With the season of giving right around the corner it has never been more important to look to our neighbours in need and give what we can to make their holiday one of full bellies and family.”

Last year, the Holiday Food Drive donated thousands of pounds of non-perishable food to local food banks across the province.

Previous story
Where to find last-minute holiday gifts in Langley
Next story
Untrending: You have arrived at so sorry to hear

Just Posted

Most Read