Langley’s age-friendly businesses recognised

Seniors are the fastest-growing age group in Canada and are healthier, better educated, and wealthier than previous generations.

In the Township of Langley, where 37 per cent of the population is aged 50-plus, the Township’s Economic Investment and Development Department is encouraging local businesses to take small steps today that will make a big difference in meeting the needs of aging customers in the future.

Not only will becoming more age-friendly help local businesses build a loyal customer base in the years to come, participating companies will also be acknowledged for being part of a socially-inclusive community.

Earlier this year, the Township embarked on a pilot initiative, funded by the Union of BC Municipalities, to formally recognize local businesses that make a commitment to age-friendly practices. Through the certification program, interested local businesses complete a self-assessment of criteria such as accessibility, customer service, visibility, and safety. They also pledge to continue to assess and improve their age-friendly business practices on an ongoing basis to better serve people of all ages and abilities.

“October 14 to 20 is Small Business Week in B.C., and the perfect opportunity for the Township of Langley to acknowledge the 11 certified age-friendly businesses we have so far,” said Val Gafka, the Township’s senior manager of economic investment and development.

They are Baggio Hair Salon, Compassionate Touch Canada, Creekside Coffee Factory, Lee’s Market, Murrayville Travel, Pharmasave Murrayville #098, Raven’s Nest Café, Save On Foods #992 in Willoughby, Vanilla Clothing, Welcome Wagon Ltd., and Westland Insurance.

Businesses that would like to get involved in the program are invited to do so before the Thursday, Nov. 28, 2018 deadline. Participants must complete the age-friendly business self-assessment form and remit it to the Township. Successful applicants will receive a certificate to display in their business and be featured on the Township’s website. To apply or learn more about these age-friendly certified businesses, visit tol.ca/agefriendlybusiness.

In 2015, the Township of Langley was formally recognized by the province of B.C. as an age-friendly community, a designation it first sought in 2013 to show its commitment to ensuring aging members of the community are able to thrive in the years to come. The Township’s age-friendly strategy was created to make that commitment a reality and ensure proper housing and transportation options, services, and programs are in place to help seniors experience a great quality of life.

For more information, email agefriendly@tol.ca or contact the Economic Investment and Development Department at 604-533-6084.