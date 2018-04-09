Langley Spring Home Expo goes this weekend at George Preston Rec Centre

Exhibitors, rare finds, reno helpers and new gadgets on the list of must see at Langley Home Expo this weekend.

The weekend of April 13-15 marks the 17th Anniversary of the Langley Spring Home Expo.

As always, the public can get up close and personal with experts in home improvements, renovations, décor, design, and so much more. There will be a wide and varied assortment of displays and exhibits to inspire you.

The event is produced by Evergreen Exhibitions Ltd. of Parksville.

“We are confident that the show will be the ultimate one-stop shop for Langley home owners, offering the newest decorating, designing, renovation, building, and home improvement experts,” said show manager Darcy Hope.

The three-day show generates an estimated $2-million annually for Langley businesses, and has become a much-anticipated event for the home improvement and renovation industry.

There will be many unique ‘show-only’ displays as well, with the fun and new gadgets.

As always, the show and parking are free.

