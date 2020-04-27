Langley news media, reporter honoured by peers

Langley Advance Times reporter Joti Grewal was recognized Saturday, April 25, as one of three top rookie journalists in the province. (Langley Advance Times files)

Members of the community news media from across B.C. came together last night – via video conferencing – to celebrate the industry’s best.

Like many events, the BCYCNA Ma Murray Awards gala was set to happen Saturday in Richmond, but had to be cancelled due to COVID concerns. Nevertheless, it went ahead in cyberspace.

Among those honoured, Langley Advance Times rookie reporter Joti Grewal walked away with recognition from the B.C. Community NewsMedia Association, as did the entire team from this community’s news media outlet.

Grewal was proclaimed one of three of this province’s best new journalist of the year, receiving bragging rights and $1,000.

Emcee Jay Durant, a Global TV news anchor, explained how this recognition is given to reporters with less than two years of experience working in the industry.

This relatively new award is given to individuals “who stand out for their creativity, innovation, persistence, initiative, and commitment to the community.”

The team at this community news outlet was also recognized for what the industry calls general excellence, where the papers are examined for all aspects of the print publications, as well as online presence.

And publisher Lisa Farquharson said she was honoured to received bronze in this category for the Advance Times, which was rebranded last year.

“I couldn’t be more proud of every member of our team. We’ve worked extremely hard to come together to build a product – both online and in print – that will inform and engage the residents of Langley every day,” she said.

