Langley group has been the voice of business for 90 years

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce’s 90th anniversary celebration next week features not only networking, but a keynote presentation from the head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, Perrin Beatty.

“Perrin will be speaking to the power of the Chamber network, over time and over the last year,” said Langley chamber’s CEO Colleen Clark.

The local board of trade (later to be renamed chamber of commerce) started in the third year of the Great Depression, as a way for businesses to work together to survive the economic hardship of the worst economic downturn the world had ever known.

Flash forward 89 years and the organization once again makes it a priority to help the business community weather the storm that is the global COVID-19 pandemic.

With vaccines providing a light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, the chamber is taking an opportunity to celebrate its milestone – in the form of a 90th anniversary bash planned for Thursday, April 1, said Clark.

The ‘Greater’ in Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce comes from the organization’s evolution over time as more and more of the business groups based in local neighbourhoods such as Fort Langley, joined with the Langley Prairie-based chamber.

The group will honour some of its rich history, but the pandemic means the celebration will take place through technology, with a Zoom webinar on April 1, Clark explained.

In addition to Beatty’s keynote, there will be presentations from Langley chamber president Brad Kiendl, as well asClark.

While the event is complimentary participation, people must register to receive the Zoom link. The event runs 11 a.m. to noon and includes chances to win a $250 credit towards chamber membership or upcoming chamber events, and a $100 Keg gift certificate.

The event will include details on the chamber’s history and its stature.

“We are not the oldest by far, Victoria, North [Vancouver], [Vancouver], Kelowna, and Kamloops are older,” Clark said. “By size we are the fifth largest in B.C. at this time. And in the top 10 when it comes to age.”

The April event is just the beginning.

“This is a kick-off event, and we will be hosting celebrations over the year including our AGM in September, hoping that maybe, fingers crossed, we can have something in person later in the year or early 2022,” Clark said. “We will also be introducing our long-time member recognition program that will take place over the year.”

