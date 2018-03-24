Langley food producers join website celebrating Canada eats

A Canadian woman created the site not to make money, but to promote eating local

Passionate about supporting Canadian food makers, Marnie Scott has created a website canadiancoolfoods.com which lists local products and where they can be bought.

Marnie Scott loves her country, and she is just as passionate about supporting the food we grow and make here.

So much so, in fact, that she created a website canadiancoolfoods.com, highlighting 2,700 truly Canadian food products and beverages.

Among the thousands listed, at least seven are Langley businesses, and their products are listed on her website.

Among the local agricultural businesses listed are: All Season’s Mushrooms, Willow Creek Organics, JD Farms Specialty Turkey, Prairie Mushrooms, Gojoy Goji Berries, South Alder Farms. Ltd. and Champs Mushrooms.

“I am not selling anything, simply helping Canadians find truly Canadian products,” said Scott.

Fifty-six British Columbia food and beverage companies and 761 of their products are already featured on the website.

“More Canadian consumers, restaurateurs, retailers, wholesalers, distributors and manufacturers are looking for truly Canadian ingredients, foods and beverages. This is what Product of Canada (POC) is – 98-plus per cent Canadian grown ingredients, Canadian labour and processing.

“These products are in a class by themselves and should be identified, promoted and celebrated across Canada,” Scott said.

Everything from honey, poultry, eggs, produce, milk, coffee, maple syrup, seafood, cheese and more are locally sourced and made right here in B.C.

The idea is not an online grocery store, but rather an information platform which links the products in the Shopping List to the company’s own website, where site users can make informed decisions or simply learn more about the Canadian company and their products.

In the Shopping List area of the website, visitors can single in on what kind of product they are looking for and whether they want no GMOs or Gluten-free products.

“The more we know about what we grow, forage and fish for across this great land – the better for everyone,” said Scott. “Not only are the majority of these products, single or limited-ingredient foods, which nutritionists say are healthier for you, but buying Canadian is an easy way to support the economy and health of agriculture.

“We listen to our users and are adding new features and functionality to the site to meet their needs. We are now developing an app for users to upload their recipes that use 100 per cent product of Canada ingredients, and we have a fun feature in the works called, ‘What’s in Your Kitchen?'”

