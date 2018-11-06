Langley businesses offer free lunch, haircuts for veterans

Two Langley businesses are paying their respects to veterans this weekend with complimentary lunch and haircuts.

Wings Langley is honouring veterans on the Remembrance Day long weekend by offering a free lunch to Canadian Forces veterans and current military members.

This is the first year Wings is hosting a veteran appreciation lunch across B.C. on Nov. 10 and Nov. 11, with the company hopes to make it an annual event.

Owner of Wings Langley, Mandeep Bhuller, said his store is taking the initiative a step further by offering the free lunch for the entire long weekend, including Monday, Nov. 12.

“We want to give respect to those who served our country, and we feel like this is the least we can do. We’re really looking forward to it. They [veterans] can come with a valid ID and they will have a free lunch item.”

Jeff Perham, the brand and marketing manager for GoldWings Ltd – the parent company of Wings – said that when the idea was suggested to restaurant operators, there was no hesitation and ‘everyone loved the idea.’

Bhuller added that his restaurant always tries to participate in community events.

“We always participate in community events, because we have a nice party hall that can fit 40 people, we try to do fundraising and contribute to events.”

To receive a free lunch item, veterans and current military members can visit the Langley Wings location from Nov. 10 to 12 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. with a valid Canadian Armed Forces Service ID or be dressed in uniform.

Free haircuts up for grabs, too

Great Clips salons is offering free haircuts for veterans on Nov. 11.

General customers who also visit the salon on Remembrance Day will receive a “free haircut card” that can be given to a veteran and redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 31.

Great Clips has two locations in Langley.

One is located at 20821 Fraser Hwy. and another is at 150-20780 Willoughby Town Centre Dr.