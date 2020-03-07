Langley-based New Car Dealers Foundation announces new fundraiser

Raffle will go towards supporting charitable and educational initiatives, inclduing Special Olympics

A Langley-based provincial industry association that represents more than 390 new car and truck dealers in B.C. has launched a new 50-50 raffle to raise funds for charitable and educational initiatives.

It is a first for the New Car Dealers Foundation, operated by the New Car Dealers Association (NCDA).

Association president Blair Qualey explained proceeds from the raffle will go towards supporting the foundation’s charitable and educational initiatives, which include financial contributions to Special Olympics BC (SOBC) as well as scholarships and grants for post-secondary students looking to pursue a career with BC’s New Car Dealers.

“We’re very excited to be introducing a 50/50 draw for the first time at the show this year to help support all the great initiatives the New Car Dealers Foundation undertakes,” said Qualey.

“We’re continually reminded of the positive impact the foundation’s initiatives have on those they touch and that only increases our devotion to raising funds,” he added.

More than $500,000 in educational grants ranging from $500 to $2,500 have been awarded by the foundation.

They cover for tuition or buying tools to support aspiring automotive industry workers.

Together with Special Olympics BC the foundation and NCDA have raised over $5 Million.

The winning ticket will be drawn at the New Car Dealers Foundation booth at the Vancouver International Auto Show on Sunday March 29th at 5 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased as three for $5, seven for $10, 50 for $20 and 150 for $50.

Tickets can be purchased by credit card online at https://www.newcardealersfoundation.ca and in-person at the show March 25-29, with credit card, debit card and cash from March 25-29.

Sales will cut-off online and onsite at 4 p.m. March 29.

Tickets to attend the 100th Vancouver International Auto Show are available at www.VancouverInternationalAutoshow.com/

