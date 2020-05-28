Langford’s City Centre Park cautiously reopens most activities as of Friday

City Centre Park is reopening Langford Lanes, WestHills arena and City Centre Grille at the end of May, but with new regulations in response to the pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

You’ll soon be able to hear the sound of pins crashing and the congratulatory cheers from the sidelines – City Centre Park is reopening many of their activities, including Langford Lanes, to the public at the end of May.

Unsurprisingly, the bowling experience will look a little different for returning customers on May 29. Twenty open lanes will be reduced to 10, with barriers that have been installed. Music will be lowered a tad in order to help visitors hear each other from six feet apart. The vending machines, arcade games, and candy crane won’t be turned on.

Notably, there will be 15-minute blocks required between each booking in order to fully sanitize tables, chairs, bowling balls and contact surfaces.

What was once a laid-back experience of perusing a wide variety of colourful bowling balls will now be strict. Once you choose a ball, it must stay on your ball return to help staff know which ones were used during the game.

“It’s gonna be fun, but it makes me a little anxious as well,” said employee Maureen Natarelli. “I think we’re moving a little quickly, but we’re prepared to welcome back the community.”

While the photo booth and carousel will be regularly cleaned, self-serve items including water cups on the lanes and birthday packages won’t be offered. There will be a maximum of six people allowed per lane, including spectators. Walk-ins will be accepted and online reservations are expected to be available on their website soon.

Meanwhile, the Westhills Arena will be opening on May 28 for private rentals only. With contact sports not allowed currently, showers will be closed and dressing rooms will only be available in 15-minute bookings.

There will only be 10 skaters and two coaches allowed on the ice at all times. Visitors are encouraged to arrive in full gear and advised to enter through the main entrance and exit through the west entrance. There will only be one guardian or parent allowed to attend each private session.

City Centre Grille will be opening at the same time as Langford Lanes, with a maximum of six people per table. Servers will be wearing face masks at all times and there won’t be any self-serve items, such as dips or water. Darts and shuffleboard have been shut down until further notice. Due to their capacity being cut by 50 per cent, they hope to expand their patio soon.

