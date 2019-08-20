Langford veteran rehab program takes multi-tiered approach to treating pain

Rick Stiebel/News Staff

The team at Integrated Rehab and Performance take a multi-faceted approach to treatment.

Directors Steven Inglefield and Tasher Adaarewa have designed their 12-week treatment program for military veterans and RCMP officers based on feedback from Veterans Affairs Canada case managers, psychologists, psychiatrists, occupational therapists and veterans themselves, Inglefield said.

“We take a bio-psycho-social approach to healing,” he said. “We’re coming at it from a bigger picture than just dealing with the area where the pain is felt.”

After opening in Victoria in September of 2017, Integrated Rehab and Performance moved to Jacklin Road in Langford in February of this year. “We made the move to be more accessible for the majority of veterans who live on the West Shore.”

Integrated Rehab and Performance focuses on ensuring veterans are active participants in all stages of the program, as well as building self-esteem and confidence for individuals who have struggled to transition into civilian life, Inglefield said.

The program is built around dealing with chronic or persistent pain, Adaarewa explained. “Most injuries heal in a matter of three or four months, so we delve into the external pressures that can contribute to why it still hurts years later.”

That includes looking at how a patient’s mental state, as well as the environment they live in contributes to the way they experience pain. “A wide spectrum of external influences such as news of the world or personal stress can affect pain expression,” Adaarewa said. We make sure we discuss that as part of our program.”

The approach includes the physical component of physiotherapy, massage therapy and kinesiology, an exercise program, nutrition, diet, and an educational component that’s focused on defining what pain is, when it comes and why, Adaarewa noted. “All three elements are tailored to the individual’s needs.”

Inglefield said he's not aware of any other facility in Canada that's dedicated exclusively to military veterans and the RCMP.

The seven-member team at Integrated Rehab and Performance, which can handle up to 30 patients a day, is operating at about 60 per cent capacity since the move. “The ball’s starting to roll and we’re getting busier and busier,” Inglefield said. “We’ve been able to create a safe, welcoming environment that encourages socialization and a sense of community.”

For information on the cost of programs, funding options that may apply and a look at patient testimonials, visit veteranrehabandperform.com, or call 778-535-5312.

