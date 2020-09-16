Landscaping company hosts garden makeover contest

Ladybug Landscaping is offering a deserving person or family a free garden makeover valued at more than $1,500. To nominate yourself or someone else, visit their Facebook page. (Photo courtesy Ladybug Landscaping)

A local landscaping company is hoping to cultivate a bit of happiness and bring some colour into the life of a deserving White Rock or South Surrey resident.

Ladybug Landscaping is offering one lucky person or family the opportunity to receive a complimentary garden makeover, including 40 hours of work valued at more than $1,500.

“Whether it be someone suffering from the COVID Blues, a senior citizen who just can’t cope with their garden anymore or a single-mom who just doesn’t have the time … we are searching for someone who can truly benefit from this,” owner James von Broembsen stated in a news release.

“It has been said that a well-manicured garden brings joy to a household and its inhabitants.”

The company will accept nominations – people are welcome to nominate themselves, the release notes – until Thursday, Sept. 24.

Ladybug Landscaping is challenging other businesses to do something similar to help sow a bit of good will and raise spirits during this challenging year.

Since founding Ladybug in the White Rock /South Surrey area in 2002, van Broembsen has made donations to such local charities as Peace Arch Hospital Foundation, Semiahmoo House Society and Surrey Food Bank.

“Now he is looking to step it up a notch and is looking to lighten up someone’s life during these troubling times. With so much uncertainty in the world right now, the comfort of home is of ultimate importance,” states the release.

To nominate someone for a complimentary garden makeover visit Ladybug Landscaping’s Facebook page.

Peace Arch News