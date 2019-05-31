Lake Okanagan Resort again under new management

Vancouver-based Cozystay Holdings Inc. took over management of the resort on May 15

The Lake Okanagan Resort in Kelowna is once again under new management.

Since May 15, the 300-acre property has been under the administration of Cozystay, a vacation-rental platform and property management company based in the Lower Mainland.

According to CEO Galen Cheng, Cozystay will work to improve operations at the resort and attract more international travellers, especially from Asia.

“We have a strong vision for what this property can become and we are looking forward to leading this exciting new chapter for the resort,” Cheng said.

To improve operations, he said they will replace the current bedding with linens and mattresses of higher quality by the end of this year, and install a smart-lock property entry system.

He said the new entry system will allow for automatic check-in and check-out with an app. They are currently negotiating with a smart-lock company in the U.S. and he said he expects the hardware and software updates at the resort will be complete sometime next year.

Cheng also said the app will provide navigation support so that guests have an easier time finding the resort.

“It will guide them to the right place and they can use the app to open the door and do the check-in by themselves,” he said.

Other Cozystay standards, he said, include safety certification and insurance coverage, professionally furnished properties, a bonded and insured cleaning team and highly trained account managers.

Aside from the standards, he said they plan to collaborate with local businesses on events and guest experience packages, and improve food services at the resort.

The resort restaurant, which opened mid-May and will remain open until the end of September, only serves lunch and dinner, which Cheng said has been a challenge in the past because a lot of guests have requested breakfast.

“They only provide dinner and lunch, but we want to have our guests have a very good experience when they stay in our accommodations, so we want to try… co-operating with local restaurants,” he said. “We are going to try to contact Tim Hortons. If they can provide some delivery it will make the guests feel comfortable.”

Cheng said they will have a grand opening sometime in the summer. In the meantime, he said guests are being told the resort is under new management and they have implemented a new pet-friendly policy at the properties.

karissa.gall@blackpress.ca