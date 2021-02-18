Ladysmith’s Jim Girvan honoured with forest industry award

Ladysmith’s Jim Girvan was presented with a Distinguished Forest Professional Award from the Association of BC Forest Professionals at its annual forestry conference which was held in early February.

“Though Jim may try to work quietly outside of the spotlight, his name is synonymous across North America in respect to fibre supply forecasting and the varied lobby efforts on the part of independent timber harvesting contractors, consultants, forest licensees, and investors,” said ABCFP president Trevor Joyce, RPF.

Girvan has dedicated decades of his life to the forest service industry. This is the first time that Girvan has been recognized for his work. He said he prefers to ‘lead from behind’, and let others take the credit.

He previously served as executive director of the Truck Loggers Association of BC, and has advocated for the forest industry in through articles and speaking engagements. In his spare time, Girvan served on numerous committees and councils related to safety, stumpage and forestry education.

“A lot of people don’t understand the forest industry,” Girvan said. “Unless you’re in the industry, people have no idea how complicated it is, how well managed it is, and how regulated it is.”

When he looks back on 41 years in the industry, Girvan is the most proud of the five years he spent with the Truck Logger’s Association. Although it wasn’t the work he enjoyed the most, it was work that he found the most rewarding.

“These are people that have their own money invested in equipment and training, and they’re trying to earn a living by logging trees for the major companies… it’s a difficult job, it’s a dangerous job, and it’s hard for them to make money given they don’t have control over their own destiny,” he said.

“A lot of the things I did during my five years in that organization, as we transitioned through government policy changes between 2003 and 2007 under the Liberal government, I think I helped a lot.”

Girvan now works independantly as an industry consultant, and is looking to retire soon. He looks forward to enjoying his time on his property in Yellow Point raising dogs with his wife, Tracey Griffin.

Ladysmith Chronicle