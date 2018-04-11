Ladysmith developments up for commercial building awards

A record total of 54 buildings including two developments in Ladysmith have made the cut to become finalists for the 11th Annual Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Awards.

The largest number of projects ever were eligible this year for the awards, which celebrate the best in commercial, community and industrial buildings north of the Malahat on Vancouver Island which were completed between January 1 and December 31, 2017.

A team of independent judges chooses the winners in the 12 categories of these awards: Retail, Retail Renovation, Office, Mixed Use, Institutional, Institutional Renovation, Community Amenity, Hospitality Renovation, Multi-Family Apartment, Multi-Family Townhome, Multi-Family Renovation and Seniors.

The 2017 Judges’ Choice Award Winner for Best Overall Entry was the St. Paul’s Centre for Ministry in Nanaimo.

Mid-Island finalists are, by community:

Parksville: Mid-Island Co-op Liquor Store, Kingsley Manor Seniors Housing,

Nanaimo: Nanaimo Audi, Pacific Station Phase 3, Ariyah Place, 1847 & 1849 Dufferin Crescent, Kiwanis Soroptomist Dining Room Addition, Kw’umut Lelum Child and Family Services building, Best Western Northgate renovation, 130 Vancouver Avenue, Stirling Heights, Nelson Ridge Townhomes, Painted Village, Franklyn Heights, Pinestone Estates, Timberwood Trail, Forest Glen Manor, Malaspina Care Residence, Eden Gardens, Nanaimo Memory & Complex Care.

Ladysmith: Oyster Bay Esso/Tim Hortons, Meadowwoods.

Cowichan Valley: Wendy’s Restaurant, Duncan Nissan, 373 Coronation Avenue, Dakova Square, Cowichan Women Against Violence building, Cowichan Tribes Administration & Lands building expansion, Cowichan Sportsplex, CVRD Bings Creek Recycling Centre, Maple Woods, Sequoia Lifestyle Homes.

The event is set for April 19 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo and tickets sell our early so people are encouraged to purchase tickets by Monday, April 16.

Tickets for the awards are $125 and are available at www.businessexaminer.ca/events.