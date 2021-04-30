Keremeos council weighs Branding Iron Grill patio

The request is for support to serve alcohol on the patio

The Branding Iron Bar and Grill is asking for Keremeos’ council to support them to be able to serve liquour on a temporary patio outside. (Google Maps)

The Branding Iron Bar and Grill may be getting an outdoor patio soon.

Village of Keremeos staff are recommending that council give their approval for the restaurant’s request to turn part of their parking into an outdoor eating space.

The proposal will go before council on May 3 for consideration.

Provincial health restrictions have tightened in recent weeks in an effort to cut down on climbing COVID-19 cases. Those restrictions included a return of the ban on indoor dining.

The temporary patio would take up some of the restaurant’s parking space, which is owned by the restaurant.

With council’s support, the restaurant would be able to go to Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch to seek permission to serve alcohol on the patio.

The request would be in line with previous requests for support for local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic that council has supported according to the report.

At the time of printing, the council session had not yet begun.

