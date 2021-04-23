Kelowna’s Orchard Park mall launching outdoor dining centre

Located just outside of the entrance to the mall's food centre, the outdoor dining centre is opening this weekend and can be accessed during the mall's hours of operation

With indoor dining prohibited under current province-wide COVID-19 health restrictions until May 25, the Orchard Park Shopping Centre is hosting a makeshift outdoor eating centre in its parking lot until measures are lifted.

Located just outside of the entrance to the mall’s food centre, the outdoor dining centre is launching this weekend and can be accessed during the mall’s hours of operation.

With a capacity of 110 to 120 guests, Orchard Park marketing manager Vikki Webster said that the outdoor dining scene is designed for anyone purchasing food from mall food vendors.

Temporary dining tables and seating are currently being put in place, but Webster said that picnic tables will be arriving next week.

