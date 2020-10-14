Kelowna Chamber announces 2020 business excellence finalists

The list of finalists for the Kelowna Chamber 2020 Business Excellence Awards has been announced. (Pixabay)

The list of finalists for the Kelowna Chamber 2020 Business Excellence Awards has been announced.

Thirty-two businesses made the final list.

“Business success in 2020 requires excellence in all areas of operation, and we have seen this drive some remarkable stories of resiliency this year,” said Chamber president, Jeffrey Robinson.

“We are fortunate that Kelowna continues to attract national and international companies, while home-grown businesses accelerate their expansion into new markets. The Chamber is proud to help grow the people who power Kelowna, and we celebrate their prowess in providing products and services of value right here in our hometown.”

The 33rd Annual Business Excellence Awards Gala will be celebrated virtually, on Nov. 26, where winners will be revealed.

“All the finalists are outstanding, and we are inviting our thousand-strong Chamber membership to tune in and follow the action,” said Robinson.

For more information, visit kelownachamber.org/bea.

The following is a list of 2020 Business Excellence Awards finalists:

Rising Star Business of the Year – less than three years in business

• TasteAdvisor

• You Are Collective

• Shambhu’s Spice House Cuisine of India

Sponsor: GreenStep Solutions

Small Business of the Year – 1-15 employees

• Portia-Ella

• Twirling Umbrellas

• DEW IT Solutions

Sponsor: Prospera Credit Union

Midsize Business of the Year – 16-50 employees

• Kelowna Hyundai

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

• TKI Construction Ltd.

Sponsor: BDO LLP

Large Business of the Year – 51+employees

• Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.

• Current Taxi Ltd.

• Highstreet Ventures Inc. Sponsor: Grant Thornton LLP

Not for Profit Excellence Award

• The Bridge Youth & Family Services Society

• Childhood Connections

• BC SPCA

Sponsor: Impact Tomorrow Foundation

Social Leadership Award – for profit

• Kelowna Hyundai

• BalAnce Well-Being Centre Inc.

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage Sponsor: Rogers for Business

Marketing Campaign of the Year

• Anodyne Electronics Manufacturing Corp.

• Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel

• Okanagan Bucketlist Sponsor: Pushor Mitchell LLP

Arts & Entertainment Achievement Award

• Kelowna Pride Society

• Studio9 Independent School of Arts Society Sponsor: Hergott Law

Technology Innovator of the Year

• Hybrid Elevators

• The Valens Company

• Perfit Dental Solutions Inc.

Sponsor: The University of British Columbia Okanagan

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

• Jaclyn Robertson from Okanagan Lifestyle Apparel

• Julie Michaud from Portia-Ella

• Brandon Panopoulos from TKI Construction Ltd. Sponsor: TD Benefits Solutions

Inclusive Workplace Award

• Hampton Pools & Landscape

• Mario’s Towing Ltd.

• Kelowna Pride Society

Sponsor: Crowe Mackay LLP Diamond Sponsor

Ethics in Business

• Inspire Property Management Ltd.

• Secure-Rite Mobile Storage

• TKI Construction Ltd.

Sponsor: Better Business Bureau

Excellence in Tourism

• Paynter’s Fruit Market Ltd.

• Big White Ski Resort Ltd.

• Myra Canyon Ranch

Sponsor: YLW & EIA International Airports

Business Leader of the Year Award

Sponsor: MNP LLP

The Award winner is chosen by the Independent Judging Committee and will be announced at the beginning of November.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:Â phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

@newspaperphilLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News