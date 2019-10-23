Jeff Stibbard; Business Leader of the Year 2019. (Contributed)

Kelowna chamber announces 2019 business leader

Jeff Stibbard, founder of Kelowna's JDS group of companies, has been named Business Leader of 2019

Jeff Stibbard, the founder and CEO of Kelowna’s JDS group of companies, has been named Business Leader of the Year for 2019 by the Kelowna Chamber of Commerce.

“We’re thrilled that our Business Excellence independent judging panel has chosen Jeff Stibbard as the 2019 recipient of our much sought-after Business Leader of the Year Award,” said Nikki Csek, president of the Kelowna Chamber.

“Jeff and his family have enriched our city, our province and our country to a mind-boggling degree. What he has done for the resource sector, and how he has ethically enriched communities both in Canada and around the world, is remarkable. We are so lucky to have him right here in Kelowna.”

Stibbard’s companies under JDS include, JDS Energy & Mining Inc.; Jeffco Aviation; JDS Resources; Jeffco Equipment; Cariboo Central Railroad Contracting; JDS Energy Partners; and CanMag Industries.

He will receive his award at this year’s 32nd annual Business Excellence Awards ceremony at the Delta Grand on Nov. 1.

“JDS embodies values of professionalism, honesty, integrity and no harm to people, environment, assets, and reputation,” said Stibbard.

“These values are constantly demonstrated in the execution of our work. We deliver the highest commitment to cost, schedule and quality to our resource industry partners in some of the harshest (highest elevation, deepest, coldest, hottest, remotest, most humid, driest, and riskiest) locations on the planet with alacrity. We get it done.”

Tickets for the event are still available online at kelownachamber.org until Oct. 28.

