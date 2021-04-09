Kelowna-based vegan marketplace launches Canadian platform

Vejii's goal is to make vegan products easier to access

Vejii announced the launch of its Canadian marketplace. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News staff)

A Kelowna-based online marketplace for vegan products has launched its Canadian site after seeing growth in the U.S.

Vejii first launched in the U.S. in November 2020, in time for an increase in demand for online services as people look to stay home to prevent COVID-19 exposure.

In a statement, Vejii said it has since been “scaling rapidly, growing both its customer base and an assortment of vegan products.”

“For our Canadian launch, we are beginning by offering a thoughtfully curated selection of plant-based meat, dairy and seafood products, based on our top selling products in the U.S.,” Vejii CEO Kory Zelickson said.

“We are committed to making plant-based food more accessible while also supporting plant-based producers, especially small businesses.”

Vejii is a multi-vendor platform where plant-based producers can find a place to sell their products to a wider audience. The platform spotlights plant-based startups in particular and gives them national exposure.

Zelickson said previously that Vejii’s goal is to provide a centralized shopping experience to make going vegan less intimidating and more accessible.

“Although there’s been a lot of growth and availability of plant-based products in supermarkets, the offerings still aren’t really there.”

“As somebody who is vegan and with a family with kids, I always end up having to go to two or three different grocery stores to get what we need for the week,” he said.

Since Vejii offers a one-stop-shop experience, Zelickson said this will help make grocery shopping easier for those who have plant-based diets.

A French version of Vejii’s Canadian website will launch in the next week.

For more information on Vejii’s offerings, visit the Canadian website.

READ: Kelowna-based online marketplace supports plant-based businesses

@twilamam twila.amato@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kelowna Capital News