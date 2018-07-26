Joseph Richard Group CEO nominated for EY Entrepreneur of the Year Award

Ryan Moreno, CEO of Joseph Richard Group, has been named a finalist for the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Awards.

JRG, which got its start in Langley and now operates several restaurants and pubs in the community, is one of British Columbia’s fastest growing food, beverage and entertainment organizations.

READ MORE: JRG’s Italian Osteria and Cheesebar opens in Walnut Grove

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates people who build and lead successful, growing and dynamic businesses in 60 countries worldwide.

It has recognized the achievements of Canada’s entrepreneurial trailblazers for more than 25 years, during which time more than 9,000 entrepreneurs have been nominated.

Selected from among many strong nominees, Moreno is a finalist in the 2018 Pacific Region Hospitality category.

In each region, nominations are assessed by an independent panel of judges comprised of business and community leaders, educators and past award winners. They evaluate nominations on a wide range of criteria, including: financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, and entrepreneurial spirit.

“While it’s an honour to be selected as a finalist for such a prestigious award, for me, this achievement is really a reflection of our entire JRG organization” said Moreno.

“Our commitment to excellence, innovation, sustainability and corporate responsibility, and the results we’ve achieved are team accomplishments that are only possible thanks to the individual commitment of each of our employees.”

In addition to his work with JRG, in 2008, Moreno opened Socialwise, a marketing agency offering traditional and online marketing services, and this year was part of an ownership group that opened Waterfront Health & Wellness in Bellingham, Wash., a regenerative therapy clinic that treats joint and limb pain.

READ MORE: Langley businessmen open stem cell therapy clinic in Washington state

The Pacific Region winners of the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2018 Awards will be announced at the Pacific awards gala at the Vancouver Convention Centre on Sept. 25.