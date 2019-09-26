Japanese-inspired lifestyle store to open inside Walmart at Uptown

Miniso, a Japanese-inspired lifestyle store, opens its Saanich location inside Walmart at the Uptown Shopping Centre on Oct. 5.

The company is hosting a two-day grand opening to introduce the brand.

The first Miniso location opened in 2013 in Tokyo. The stores can now be found around the world and carry a wide variety of products ranging from home decor to toys to electronics to cosmetics.

The Saanich store is located on the upper level of the Walmart – near the home goods – and has its own walled-off space to separate it from the rest of Walmart.

The grand opening includes a ceremonial taiko drumming show, Instagram-centred photo booths and giveaways. Cotton candy will also be available for free to folks who follow Miniso on social media.

Miniso operates over a dozen locations in B.C. already and the Saanich location will not be the first to open inside a Walmart. The concept was first attempted in Toronto. Miniso was created by Miyake Junya, a Japanese designer, and Ye Guofu, an entrepreneur from China. Their philosophy is “simplicity, nature, and good quality” products at affordable prices.

The company has set a goal to have 6,000 stores operating by 2020, so Miniso is opening between 80 and 100 locations around the world each month.

