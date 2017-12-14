Jackson’s Social Club and Brewhouse hosts arts and crafts sale

Asia Henderson, one of the organizers of the Jackson’s arts and crafts sale at her table on Dec. 10. Brendan Kyle Jure photo.

Jackson’s Social Club and Brew House hosted an arts and crafts sale organized by servers Alanna Hartley and Asia Henderson.

“We thought we’d bring new people into Jackson’s and have a good day,” said Hartley, who specialized in signage..

According to both of them, it had a slow start but picked up in the afternoon after people successfully recovered from the community party on Saturday night.

One of the vendors was Bev Vink, who is actually from Victoria and is visiting family in the area. Her partner is a firefighter and also works with the Red Cross. Their product is very

unique.

“He thought it would be cool to come up here and get some ash and mix it with concrete,” said Vink of their disaster stones. “It kind of just evolved from there.”

All the proceeds from the disaster stones go straight back into fire relief.

Two other vendors, Cathleen DiFruscio and Alaina Lipsitt were selling sewing products and nutritional products.

“I’ve always used natural products and here we have such a large resource of botanicals from the Cariboo,” said Lipsitt, who specializes in soap and body

products.

DiFruscio just likes sewing and is a self-described “little bit of a fabric hoarder” trying to get rid of all it after she was convinced to sell it by her friends.

Henderson, who focusses on creating holistic products such as soaps and soups, said the event is likely to happen again, echoing Hartly but also emphasizing on shopping local.

“We’d love to, it’s just good to bring people out to new places because Jackson’s is new, come support each other and small businesses kind of working together,” she said.

Jackson opened in March of 2017.