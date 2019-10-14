Investing for retirement or income: discover an alternative approach

So, your retirement is coming soon. You’ve faithfully invested in various financial vehicles, yet with the recent volatility of equity markets and low fixed interest rates, you wonder whether you’ll have enough income to enjoy the lifestyle you hope for.

Maybe retirement is a ways off and you’re looking for ways to achieve significant growth in your savings.

Given the current unpredictability of equity markets in Canada and the U.S., Canadian investors are looking for more stability in their income vehicles, says Carl James, senior vice-president with Saskatoon-based Westbridge Capital Ltd.

“People on the whole are looking for yield because interest rates are so low,” he says. “The reality is, there’s a dearth of high-income investments out there right now.”

Offering you an alternative to invest for income

Through its Westbridge Capital Partners Income Trust (the WCP Income Trust), the venture capital company works to provide investors with stability and predictability, two things that aren’t consistent with traditional equity-based funds, James says.

Based around private, high-yield debt investments tied to the acquisition of mature, operating businesses, the WCP Income Trust is diversified in its holdings, and allows you to gain tax advantages because an investment in the WCP Income Trust may be included in your RRSP, RESP, RIF or TFSA. Ask about how this unique fund can benefit your portfolio.

Both global and local holdings

A look through the subordinated debt investments of the WCP Income Trust shows that the WCP Income Trust has invested in a cross-section of companies that generate consistent cash flow, James notes. “We’re a little bit different and unique in the way we operate, but we invest heavily in the community. Our largest holding, ABODA, is a global housing provider based in Seattle, but we also have three Saskatchewan-based companies in our portfolio,” he says.

“We invest globally but we have Western Canadian roots. And we have a long track record of delivering predictable returns.”

Why Westbridge?

As a private equity company that acquires profitable businesses – Westbridge Capital sometimes brings in those companies’ owners as partners to ensure the long-term alignment of interests – the firm has a 12-year history generating positive, risk-adjusted rates of return.

The combination of companies the WCP Income Trust has invested in is structured in such a way that any fluctuations in their respective markets don’t tend to move in the same way at the same time. Read about the Westbridge management team’s broad financial and business experience here.

Want to find out more?

If you would like to learn about the unique ways that Westbridge Capital invests and how your portfolio might benefit from this approach, you should email them directly at information@westbridgecapital.ca and request of a copy of the WCP Income Trust Offering Memorandum, which contains complete information about the WCP Income Trust and investing in it.