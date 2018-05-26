International company opens new facility in South Surrey

DSV is one of the world's largest suppliers of transport and logistics services

One of the world’s largest suppliers of transport and logistics services, with offices in more than 80 countries, has expanded to South Surrey.

The new 215,000 sq-ft. warehouse is DSV Solutions first point of contact in Western Canada, located at 18899 28 Ave.

DSV Solutions is an acronym for De Sammensluttede Vognmænd, which translates to The Associated Haulers.

The Danish company employees more than 45,000 people across the globe, and is to employ 100 local residents at its newest facility.

“It’s going to be a lot of e-commerce,” Lee Ross, general manager of the South Surrey operation, told Peace Arch News this week. “E-commerce is where it’s selling directly to clients online as well as directly to stores for the clients we have in place.”

One of its major clients for the new facility is Sephora, which sells cosmetics.

Sephora manager of logistics and distribution Melissa Schaus attended DSV’s grand opening ceremony Thursday afternoon, and told employees of DSV that with the help of DSV, Sephora was able to reduce shipping time for online orders from one- to three-weeks to within a week.

The grand opening of the facility was held on the third day of operation for the Western Canada operation, and DSV Canada managing director Rob Chanona said there’s more to come.

Chanona told PAN at the event that DSV will open a second warehouse facility in South Surrey by 2020.

