Interior Roads name changed to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

Interior Roads is getting a new name.

Dawson Group announced Friday that it is renaming the company Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

A key factor in the decision to change the name centres around Interior Roads’ move into new parts of the province, a company press release noted.

The company recently acquired the highways maintenance contract for the North Peace (Service Area 22), which encompasses northeast B.C. from Fort St. John to the Yukon and Alberta borders.

As well, the company maintains highways and roads in Service Areas 16 and 17, covering the Cariboo from Cache Creek to north of Williams Lake and from the Chilcotin to Bella Coola in the west.

Sam McCarthy, Division Manager of Operations for Dawson Road Maintenance, said he’s extremely excited about the new name.

“With our move into northern B.C., the new name makes a lot of sense. Our operations have expanded beyond the Interior,” he said.

“As well, the name reinforces our connection within the Dawson Group, which has such a tremendous history in construction in B.C. We are fortunate to have access to the companies within the Dawson Group as well as their equipment and expertise, all of which allows us to provide road maintenance services in our areas more efficiently.”

Other companies in the Dawson Group, which has its head office in Kamloops, include Dawson Construction, Eagle Rock Construction, IRL International Truck Centres, IRL Idealease and DCM Transport.

