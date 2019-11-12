Inspirational sessions set for female entrepreneurs in the Shuswap

Nicole McLaren, entrepreneur and CEO of ravenreads.org, will be one of the keynote speakers at three upcoming round table sessions put on by Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network. (Photo contributed)

If you’re a female entrepreneur who would like to learn from other successful women, you’re in luck.

Tsuts’weye Women’s Entrepreneur and Innovation Network, whose aim is building skills, knowledge and networks to support women entrepreneurs of the Shuswap, is presenting three Women’s Entrepreneur Round Table sessions.

The stated goal of the round tables is to reveal day-to-day, on-the-ground challenges and opportunities for female entrepreneurs in a local context. The sessions will begin with inspirational keynote presentations by successful female entrepreneurs, and will include facilitated activities to gather feedback and share information from the perspective of the people living, working and operating in our community.

Facilitating the round tables will be Nicole McLaren, entrepreneur and CEO of ravenreads.org. She is described as an accomplished community development and public relations professional with more than 14 years’ experience developing and implementing innovative engagement and economic development plans for industry in western Canada.

As a Métis woman and economic development advocate from Saskatchewan, McLaren is the pioneer of multiple non-profits including the Indigenous Women’s Business Network, a non-profit society in British Columbia that supports Indigenous female entrepreneurs across the province.

Today McLaren successfully runs her own online business: Raven Reads.

Also facilitating is Kathleen Seeley, speaker, entrepreneur and consultant with MassivelyHuman.com. She is described as an acclaimed international speaker, transformational coach, facilitator and corporate leadership consultant with more than 25 years of experience. She is authentic, edgy, walks her talk and unapologetically lives her most authentic and passionate life and helps others do the same.

She weaves her personal stories of her good and her not so good moments to demonstrate the power of the transformational tools she shares with her audiences.

As a keynote speaker, she is engaging, articulate, humorous, and insightful, making learning a dynamic transformative experience for all. She is able to build rapport in a remarkably fast and authentic manner, leaving people wanting more. Learn more at MassivelyHuman.com.

Three sessions are being held:

• Sicamous, Monday, Nov. 18, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

• Chase, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

• Salmon Arm, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 3:30 to 8 p.m.

There are limited seats at each event so participants are asked to register early at www.tsutsweye.ca

