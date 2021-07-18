Industrial construction ‘booming’ in North Campbell Heights: city

Surrey working with 34 companies looking to potentially locate in the area

The City of Surrey says Campbell Heights saw more than $72 million in new construction and improvements in the first five months of 2021. (Nick Greenizan file photo)

Two days after scheduling a public hearing around plans to re-designate 600 acres of land in South Campbell Heights for employment uses, the City of Surrey is lauding “booming” industrial construction and improvements immediately north of the South Surrey neighbourhood.

According to a news release issued Wednesday (July 14), more than $72 million in new construction and improvements took place in Campbell Heights – north of 20 Avenue – in the first five months of 2021, exceeding 2020’s year-over-year construction values by 12 per cent. More than 30 new companies have been added to the area since 2020, and more than 750,000 square feet of new construction was done between January and May this year, the release states.

The area, Mayor Doug McCallum states in the release, is in high demand due to its “strategic location and access to talent.”

“The boom we are seeing in Campbell Heights can also be attributed to Surrey’s resilient economy and our diversified industrial base,” McCalllum continues. “The interest in Campbell Heights shows no sign of slowing as more companies have committed to expand or set up shop at this sought-after location.”

Council on Monday (July 12) gave a thumbs up to a revised plan for South Campbell Heights that proposes to re-designate 600 acres south of 20 Avenue for employment use, and set a public hearing regarding associated bylaw amendments for 2 p.m. July 26.

According to the corporate report considered that night, demand for industrial land in Metro Vancouver “has been outpacing the supply,” and city staff estimate Campbell Heights North employment lands have capacity for another seven to nine years of development.

Wednesday’s release names Sobey’s and Amazon as among major corporations that have set up hubs in Campbell Heights, and notes the City of Surrey is working with 34 businesses to potentially locate in the area.

tholmes@peacearchnews.com

