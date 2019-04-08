In photos: Garden starter

Young green thumbs had a fun time digging in the dirt and learning how to properly plant seeds during Buckerfield’s free Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6.
@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Young green thumbs plant seeds during Buckerfield's Kids Gardening Day
Young green thumbs had a fun time digging in the dirt and learning how to properly plant seeds during Buckerfield’s free Kids Gardening Day on Saturday, April 6.
@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Langley Olympian Swim Club wraps up winter season
Condo, apartment and townhouse starts increase by 18.6% in March
There is more energy in a barrel of oil than the best battery pack on offer, says letter writer
Disappearing songbird population explored in upcoming Salmon Arm Art Gallery exhibition
All users keep right except to pass.
The district's Budget Advisory Committee is hosting the meeting, which is open to the public
A six-night stay in Nelson was one of the show's prizes