Hundreds of Island leaders expected at next week’s summit in Nanaimo

State of the Island economic summit happens Oct. 23-24 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre

The State of the Island Economic Summit was created in 2007 with the intention of bringing Vancouver Island leaders together to build collaboration to help strengthen the Island economy.

After more than 600 attendees participated in 2018, the upcoming summit promises to be popular again, with various youth, First Nations and other political leaders, industry leaders, small business owners and others from across Vancouver Island.

Taking place Oct. 23-24 at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre in Nanaimo, the event will feature a number of panel sessions and keynote presentations from B.C. Premier John Horgan, political pundits Robert Asselin and Shachi Kurl, chief economist of Economic Development Canada Peter Hall, and MNP partner Susan Mowbray.

This year, expert panelists will be addressing various trending social and economic topics in today’s local and global economy within 16 concurrent sessions, addressing the tourism industry, clean tech, gender equity, the Foreign Trade Zone FTZ-V.I., and more. All meals at the summit will also be ‘Island Good’ – created using Island-produced and manufactured products.

Registration for the summit ends Oct. 18. To register and learn more about the Summit and Vancouver Island Economic Alliance’s initiatives, visit www.viea.ca.

RELATED: Vancouver Island Economic Summit panel to address gender equity