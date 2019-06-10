How and why to get involved in a clinical research trial

Have you ever considered participating in a clinical research trial?

Medical advances rely on the research and testing of different treatments for diseases and illnesses. Participants in these trials help to find safe ways to prevent, detect and treat their own ailments, as well as for many others experiencing the same health concerns.

On June 19, Kelowna will welcome a new, cutting-edge clinical trial centre, Innovate Clinical Centres, at their grand opening event. Located at 1260-1631 Dickson Ave., in the Landmark 6 Building, Innovate Clinical Centres will welcome guests from 3 to 6 p.m. on June 19 to meet their team, tour the space and learn about the clinical research that they do. Guests will have the benefit of speaking to clinical research professionals about what a research trial entails, how and why to get involved and what types of studies are available.

Innovate Clinical Centres is a dedicated research site that will be participating in Health Canada-approved Phase 2-4 research trials. Some of the possible study areas may include Crohn’s Disease/Ulcerative Colitis, Memory Loss/Alzheimer’s Disease, Depression, Diabetes, Arthritis and Natural Health Products. While some research sites focus on one area of study, Innovate Clinical Centres is a multi-indication site, studying a variety of diseases and health concerns.

“We are excited to work with medical professionals to help advance future medications,” explains Brayden Gourdeau, Clinical Operations Manager at Innovate Clinical Centres. “Participating in clinical research helps physicians and research professionals gather the evidence they need to develop new treatment options for patients. Participating in research trials also has the added benefit of helping future generations.”

Clinical trials at Innovate Clinical Centres will typically include placebo comparison, meaning some participants will be taking a pharmaceutically inert substance, such as a sugar pill, to ensure that the studies are unbiased and results from the drug or treatment being studied can be more accurately determined.

The future of medicine and health is being determined right now, and you can be a part of it. To learn more about clinical research trials, make sure to stop by the Innovate Clinical Centres Grand Opening event on June 19.