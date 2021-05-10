Hotel Zed Tofino wins commercial building award

Hotel Zed Tofino was presented with a Vancouver Island Real Estate Board Commercial Building Award on May 7.

The VIREB awards gala was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotel Zed won an Award of Excellence in the hospitality category, beating out fellow finalists Campbell River Golf Club, Quality Inn Nanaimo, CHIMS Guest House in Port Alberni and Tofino’s Surf Grove Campground.

The award was presented by Sean Mahon of Herold Engineering Limited, which sponsored the hospitality category.

Hotel Zed CEO Mandy Farmer accepted the award, explaining the company’s Tofino location was the first new hotel she’s built and touting its unique amenities.

“Our lobby has a bike path running right through it,” she said. “It’s also got interesting features like a Psychic’s Den, a secret door to a hidden arcade and lots of other gems.”

Hotel Zed Tofino began construction in 2019 after purchasing the former Jamie’s Rainforest Inn location. It opened in the summer of 2020.

