Hotel Zed Tofino hosts ceremony for hereditary chiefs

Hotel Zed staff and Tla-o-qui-aht First Nations hereditary Chiefs and elders gather for a meal at Roar restaurant on June 10. (Blushing Bride Studio photo)

On June 10, the crew at Hotel Zed Tofino and Roar Restaurant held a ceremony for hereditary Chiefs Alexander Frank (Hiisquisinupshilth), Simon Tom (Naak kwii multhni), Iris Frank (for Bruce Frank – Muuchinink) and Moses Martin (Nuu-Piit-Tah-Chilth) as a gesture of thanks.

“We are grateful to the Nuu-Chah-Nulth peoples for allowing us to be on their land,” said Mandy Farmer, CEO of Hotel Zed.

“It was an honour to have this ceremony take place at our hotel and restaurant so we could properly acknowledge them and thank them. I also want to thank our kitchen steward Michael Hunt and his wife Rosalee Brown for their part in making the ceremony a reality.”

Since opening its doors in August 2020, Hotel Zed Tofino has committed to being a Tribal Parks Ally by asking guests to contribute one per cent of their bill to the Tribal Parks Allies Program so the Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation can continue the restoration and guardianship of their lands.

“We encourage others in the business community to become an ally through the Tribal Park Allies program. It is such a positive initiative to support our Indigenous friends in the resurgence of their culture and continued guardianship of their lands. We are proud to stand with the other allies in the community,” said Accent Inns and Hotel Zed sales and marketing vice president Trina Notman.

Moses Martin, elected chief councillor of Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation, attended the ceremony.

“We are starting out with a good relationship. What’s good for them is good for us. They also provided rooms during COVID-19. We know they are there for us if we need them,” said Martin.

In 2020, 56 Tribal Park Allies across every sector in Tofino’s $240 million tourism economy raised $106,499 to support Tribal Parks programs like Tribal Parks Guardians. Guardians work on various forestry and salmon restoration initiatives throughout Tla-o-qui-aht territory. They also help with trail maintenance, environmental monitoring, and coastal clean ups.

Learn more about the program at: tribalparks.com.

