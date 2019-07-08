Hot Tub Boat business launched in Victoria

If you can’t afford a luxury yacht, there’s still another way to enjoy a hot tub on the ocean.
Hot Tub Boat Victoria launched its business on Saturday, July 6, the first of its kind in Canada.
The unique, six-person craft is a floating hot tub that tours through the Upper Harbour and the Gorge Waterway.
The red, teardrop-shaped vessel is heated with a briquette-fuelled stove which keeps the water warm throughout the 90-minute excursion.
No one on board needs a boat licence, but the “captain” in charge of steering must be at least 19 years old, while passengers can be 12 and over.
The company does not allow alcohol on the boat.
While much more cost-effective than a yacht, the hot tub boat still comes at a cost; on top of a $35 boating fee per vessel, each passenger pays $65. Interested people may want to bring their own towel, as using one from the company costs each person another $15.
For more information you can visit hottubboatcanada.ca.
