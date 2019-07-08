Hot Tub Boat business launched in Victoria

Unique vessel allows passenger to see the Gorge in a whole new way

If you can’t afford a luxury yacht, there’s still another way to enjoy a hot tub on the ocean.

Hot Tub Boat Victoria launched its business on Saturday, July 6, the first of its kind in Canada.

The unique, six-person craft is a floating hot tub that tours through the Upper Harbour and the Gorge Waterway.

ALSO READ: ‘Dragon Club’ event marks silver anniversary of boating culture in Victoria

The red, teardrop-shaped vessel is heated with a briquette-fuelled stove which keeps the water warm throughout the 90-minute excursion.

No one on board needs a boat licence, but the “captain” in charge of steering must be at least 19 years old, while passengers can be 12 and over.

ALSO READ: City of Victoria wins injunction allowing removal of derelict boats from Gorge

The company does not allow alcohol on the boat.

While much more cost-effective than a yacht, the hot tub boat still comes at a cost; on top of a $35 boating fee per vessel, each passenger pays $65. Interested people may want to bring their own towel, as using one from the company costs each person another $15.

For more information you can visit hottubboatcanada.ca.

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and Instagram