Homefinder: Oak Bay home by Horizon earns Georgie Award

Horizon Pacific Contracting was honoured in March with recognitions for building excellence at the local, national and international level.

Horizon Pacific Contracting earned second place in the Fine Homebuilding Readers’ Choice Awards which saw readers vote for their favourite home from 10 finalists selected by Fine Homebuilding. The home, titled Family-Centered Modern, was the only Canadian home in the 2018 Readers’ Choice Awards and is the only Canadian home to place in the top three in the history of the competition.

Family-Centered Modern will be featured in the print edition of Fine Homebuilding’s Houses 2018 which will be released at the end of April. The house will also be featured in the online edition of the magazine.

Horizon was awarded Best Custom Home over $3 million at the 26th annual Georgie Awards for Modern Waterfront in Uplands. The Georgie Awards recognizes building excellence and innovation province-wide. Canadian Home Builders’ Association of BC members submitted projects in categories ranging from new residential construction and renovation to marketing, innovation, and energy-efficiency. The awards saw a record number of entries and winners were selected by a panel of out-of-province industry professionals.

A list of winners is posted chbabc.org/2018GeorgieAwardsWinners.pdf

Horizon Pacific Contracting was also a finalist in the Canadian Home Building Association awards program in the Detached Custom Home over 5,000 Square Feet category. This national awards program recognizes the best in home building from across Canada.

Most recently, Horizon was named a finalist in the Vancouver Island Building Excellence (VIBE) Awards. Horizon is a finalist in Best Single Family Home over 4,500 square feet and for Best Single Family Kitchen – New over $50,000. Winners of the 2018 VIBE awards will be announced April 20 in Nanaimo.

Horizon Pacific Contracting is a general contractor specializing in high quality renovations and custom homes in the Greater Victoria area. A BUILT GREEN® builder specializing in environmental building, Horizon Pacific Contracting is the region’s only Holmes Approved Homes builder. A multiple award winner, Horizon was most recently awarded the 2017 Vancouver Island Building Excellence award for Best Single Family Home over 4,500 square feet. For more information on Horizon Pacific Contracting, including a gallery of past and current projects, visit horizoncontracting.ca.

