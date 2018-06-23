Holistic wellness space opens in Hope

When Ulrike Spitzer came to Hope, she had a vision for a space where healers and bodywork practitioners could congregate and offer their services.

A year and a half later, Spitzer joins Peggy Van den Heuvel and Nichole Desjardins in making this a reality. The Kaleidoscope Healing Den is now open on 591 Sixth Ave., and Spitzer has big plans for the business.

The collaboration began with a Facebook group, the Hope Holistic Wellness Collective, to gather all the practitioners of bodywork, massage, energy healing and other holistic wellness arts who work from their homes.

When she arrived here, Spitzer noticed there were many practitioners but clients were having a hard time finding them. Workshop space was also hard to find and expensive.

“For me, this is a group of holistic wellness providers that actually work together. For me, there is no competition. We all have our very unique medicine to bring to the community and our services dovetail,” she said, of her vision for the collective.

Now these practitioners will be easily accessible in downtown Hope. The Healing Den is set up for massage and bodywork during the week, and for workshops on the weekends.

Spitzer will be offering her blend of massage, reiki, energy healing and shamanic healing on Thursdays and Fridays. With a background in peer counselling, integrated bodywork, and trauma-sensitive yoga, Spitzer wants to hear what the community needs.

“I have a wide array of services that I can offer, so I’m still trying to figure out what it is exactly that Hope needs, so I can tailor my services to the need,” she said.

This is also where the “kaleidoscope” portion of the business name comes from.

“I see the modalities that I have studied as tiny bits of glass, and they can be combined in different ways to provide the whole, the package services,” she said.

Van den Heuvel will be at the Healing Den Wednesdays, offering her intuitive healing massage and intuitive readings involving messages from loved ones who have passed on.

From offering her services in people’s homes for the past 10 years, she is looking forward to providing local options for meditation, healing and spirituality so people don’t have to leave town for this.

She plans to offer a safe space for parents with sensitive children, helping them to ground and reconnect to nature, as well as workshops on crystal healing, creating and manifesting and more.

“I just love to help people. I’m 41, I’ve had tremendous life experience and I have a lot of empathy,” she said.

“I’m so open to creating things in the community and to hearing what the community wants. I think it’s really important that we have some groups that are open to everyone. You don’t have to believe in spirituality, you don’t have to believe in mediums and all that kind of stuff. Just be open.”

Desjardins, a massage therapist for the past 16 years and registered in Saskatchewan, will be offering a variety of massage techniques with a specialization in Swedish and deep tissue massage.

There are two flex days during the week open for other practitioners and Spitzer is actively inviting them to reach out and join the project.

Is there more to this story?

news@hopestandard.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter