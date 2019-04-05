Helping you turn your house into a home

Sarah Tomich offers retail sales, consultations, design and project management through her new business, Home by Sarah Nina. Tomich is celebrating the grand opening of Home by Sarah Nina this Saturday (April 6) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 333 Shepherd Ave.Lindsay Chung photo

Sarah Tomich has loved all things related to home decor and design since she was a child, and now she is getting to share that love with people in her new hometown.

Tomich is excited to be embarking on a new business venture, as she recently opened Home by Sarah Nina at 333 Shepherd Ave.

Tomich purchased the former Cristy’s Devine Designs and Decor Inc. this winter and worked with Cristy Bruce until she retired at the end March.

Tomich, her husband and her two young children moved here just over a year ago for her husband’s work.

She had been employed at the college for a few months when she happened to notice a sentence in Bruce’s listing for her house that noted the interior design business was for sale separately.

“I sent off an email, and it all went from zero to 60,” she says with a smile. “I worked with Cristy for a few weeks and Debbie, her assistant, just kind of learning the local business and some of the trends around here and her work history.”

Tomich studied design in Vancouver and worked in management at WestJet for 11 years before moving to Quesnel.

“I’m excited to actually put to use some of the knowledge I have and to take it beyond helping friends and family,” she said. “I genuinely enjoy the actual work of doing the design work, and then my WestJet history is really customer-focused, so I’m looking forward to being people’s point person so they can take the worry and the stress out of it.

“I like finding solutions that work for people and helping them make their home feel more comfortable and better suit their lifestyle or their looks. You go home every day, so you want it to be a reflection of you.”

With Home by Sarah Nina, Tomich offers retail sales of home decor pieces and items such as dishware, lighting, mirrors and textiles, including exclusive lines such as Sid Dickens, Voluspa and Fusion Paint.

As well, she offers consultations, design work and project management to help you with renovations, flooring, custom window coverings, cabinetry and anything you are looking to do to help make your home more comfortable.

A sample room upstairs offers a variety of ideas for window coverings, tile, fabrics and wallpaper.

“With the number of products that are out there now, you can find something to fit everybody’s styles and their needs,” said Tomich.

“It’s not one answer for every single person.”

When it comes to design work, Tomich offers a variety of consultancy options, such as a colour, bath and kitchen consultations.

She will come to your house to work with you to find out what your priorities are and what you are looking for, and at the end of the bath and kitchen consultations you get a print out of the suggested design. You can then order everything from faucets to cabinets and countertops through Tomich to turn that vision into a reality.

“It’s whatever the person needs,” she said. “Any of the services can be tailored to an extent to the individual.”

Tomich will co-ordinate the trades and contractors for your project and act as the point of contact for information and concerns.

She is celebrating the grand opening of Home by Sarah Nina this Saturday (April 6) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 333 Shepherd Ave.

All of her new stock will be out, and she will have treats, giveaways and in-store specials.

Tomich is really enjoying Quesnel so far, and she is eager to meet new people and help them with their homes.

“Right now, my circle is pretty small, so I’m looking forward to expanding it and seeing how I can be of service to people,” she said. “I really like it here. It’s a great family town, and everybody’s so friendly and so helpful.”

Learn more about Home by Sarah Nina at homebysarahnina.com and on Facebook and Instagram.

Lindsay ChungEditor

