Harbourview VW gets special recognition from automaker

Harbourview Volkswagen is one of five B.C .VW dealerships to be honoured with the 2019 Wolfsburg Crest Club award. Pictured are Chris Martin, VW brand area manager for Western Canada; Jessica Davidson, service manager; Sjon Wynia, GM and owner; David Price, sales manager; and Ron Young, parts manager. (PHOTO SUBMITTED)

Harbourview Volkswagen was one of five VW dealerships in B.C. to earn a company award for excellence.

The Nanaimo dealership announced this month that it is a 2019 recipient of the Wolfsburg Crest Club award, meaning that it has met the company’s highest standards in sales and customer service. It’s the eighth year that Harbourview VW has been a member of the club.

“Customer satisfaction is our No. 1 priority whether it’s the sale of a new vehicle, a certified pre-owned vehicle, or post-sale in our parts and services department,” said Harbourview Volkswagen owner Sjon Wynja in a press release. “Membership in the Wolfsburg Crest Club is based on sales and consumer reviews, which confirms that as a team we’re meeting our company goals and our customer’s expectations.”

Chris Martin, VW’s brand area manager for Western Canada, said in the release that the award is prestigious and proof of quality in the vehicles and the service provided by the dealership.

“Consistent customer satisfaction both pre and post-sale can only be achieved by providing high-quality vehicles and a dedicated team of professionals,” Martin said.