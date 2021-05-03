Habitat for Humanity’s Salmon Arm ReStore breathes life into rebuilt location

Following grand opening May 1, store will be open Mondays through Saturdays

Bill Laird, owner of the building housing the new Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Salmon Arm, stands with Gail Goodrich and Bob Dawson at the grand opening of the ReStore on May 1, 2021. Gail and her late husband Earl built the building in 1972 to house their business, Valley Tire, and the building was sold to Kal Tire in 1990. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

After more than 40 years of housing tire companies followed by a stint of sitting empty, the former home of Kal Tire is back in business.

On Saturday, May 1, the building at 1160 Trans-Canada Hwy. SW, off the Trans-Canada Highway near 10th Street SW, opened its doors as the Salmon Arm ReStore. It was brought to town by Habitat for Humanity Kamloops.

People gathered outside at 11 a.m. as a ribbon across the storefront was cut, with the help of a giant pair of scissors.

Among those looking on as Habitat Kamloops executive director Bill Miller and Habitat Kamloops board chair Gail Wichmann snipped the ribbon were Mayor Alan Harrison, building owner Bill Laird and Shuswap MLA Greg Kyllo.

Also present was Gail Goodrich who, with her late husband Earl, constructed the building in 1972 to house their business, Valley Tire. They sold the building to Kal Tire in 1990, which was there until about 2014.

Echoing a common sentiment, Goodrich said she was pleased to see the ReStore move in.

“I’m so happy, you have no idea… Standing here and watching everything, it was very emotional. There’s been a lot of hard times and good times here.”

Bill Laird said it was a privilege to rebuild the building, which he said has “good bones.”

“It’s actually a brand new building now except for its bones.”

And he said the ReStore is the perfect tenant for the large structure and will benefit the community.

At the grand opening, store manager John Rose said he’s pleased with how the store has turned out and it had been busy all morning.

ReStores are part of Habitat for Humanity’s vision of providing everyone with a safe and decent place to live. They sell donated items at reduced prices to the public.

“Money raised through sales covers 100 per cent of the cost of Habitat for Humanity Kamloops’ operations. That means that every dollar donated to Habitat for Humanity can go directly towards building homes for families in need,” states its website.

ReStores carry everything from building supplies to furniture to kitchenware to appliances to automotive parts to light fixtures and more.

The Salmon Arm ReStore will be open Mondays through Saturdays, 9 to 5. Donations will be accepted from 9 a.m. up to 4 p.m.

