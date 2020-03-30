Grocery runs keep Salmon Arm delivery service busy

The onset of the COVID-19 virus and related restrictions have made it an interesting time to be in the delivery service.

Doug Revel, owner of Salmon Arm’s Bizzy Bee Delivery Service, said he and his employees are about as busy as they were before the virus’ spread led many people to spend a lot of time isolated in their homes. Revel said many of the restaurants which Bizzy Bee delivered for have closed down, but he and his drivers’ time is filled picking up and delivering large grocery orders.

Read More: IN DEPTH: How B.C. emptied its hospitals to prepare for COVID-19

Read More: Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

With those orders, Revel has noted an increased demand for toilet paper.

Revel said some people have been apprehensive about close contact with delivery drivers to the point that he has had money tossed to him from a distance. He said he recognizes this is a time of uncertainty for people and the customer’s comfort is important, so he is happy to accommodate any requests to limit physical contact. Deliveries made to seniors’ homes are all being dropped off at the front desk. Revel said he had never been a fan of the use of E-Transfers, but is happy to accept them now given the circumstances.

Read More: 24,000 Canadian Forces members ready to be deployed to help with COVID-19 response

Read More: ‘Nothing concrete’: Tenants, landlords lack details after B.C. unveils COVID-19 rental aid

For the health of delivery drivers and clients alike, Revel said they are going to great lengths to keep things clean. He described incessant handwashing, gloves and a disinfectant alcohol spray for the drivers’ debit machines.

Other methods to get essential items while limiting contact with others are seeing increased use. The Salmon Arm Save-On Foods location offers an online order and pickup. According to Save-On’s website, demand for the service has been such that pickup time slots are limited. The store has also limited the number of items available online in order to fulfill the grocery needs of as many customers as possible.

Some liquor stores, including are also offering home delivery. The Hideaway Liquor Store is offering a service called Text 2 Trunk, limiting contact by taking orders and payment by text message and e-transfer before putting products in the waiting vehicle’s trunk.

<a href="https://twitter.com/SalmonArm"="

mailto:jim.elliot@saobserver.net” target=”_blank”>jim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Salmon Arm Observer