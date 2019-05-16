Greater Victoria Chamber of Commers honours its outstanding businesses tonight

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce issues its 2019 Business Awards Thursday night at the Fairmont Empress.
Two top awards were already announced earlier this year. Philanthropist and furniture store magnate Gordy Dodd received the 2019 Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award. The Governors’ Lifetime Achievement Award honours an individual for his or her outstanding leadership and accomplishments over the decades.
Rose Arsenault, of Talentcor, was named The Chamber’s Member of the Year.
The Chamber Member of the Year award recognizes an individual who has served as a volunteer at The Chamber, has taken an active role with the board or committees, fosters relationships with the community and advocates on behalf of business.
The other nominees are:
Business Leadership; sponsored by Coast Capital Savings
Chard Development Ltd.
Kinetic Construction
New Business; sponsored by Peninsula Co-op
Fatso High Performance Peanut Butter
Urban Bee Honey Farm
Business of the Year (1-10 Employees); sponsored by City of Victoria
Luv-A-Rug Services Inc.
National Education Consulting Inc. (NECI)
Business of the Year (11-39 Employees); sponsored by TELUS Communications
AOT Technologies
LIDA Homes Inc.
Business of the Year (40+); sponsored by Wilson’s Group of Companies
Berwick Retirement Communities
The Root Cellar Village Green Grocer
Outstanding Workplace; sponsored by Ralmax Group of Companies
CHEK Media Group
Fernwood Coffee Company
Innovation; sponsored by University of Victoria, Peter B. Gustavson School of Business
WildPlay Element Parks
Outstanding Customer Service; sponsored by Innvo8 Digital Solutions Inc.
Connect Hearing
Wallace Driving School
Sustainable Business Practices; sponsored by Camosun College
Clean Air Yard Care
Iredale Architecture
Business Person of the Year; sponsored by Deloitte Canada
Toni Desrosiers, Abeego
Brian Henry, Ocean River Sports and Adventures
Young Entrepreneur of the Year; sponsored by Royal Roads University
Tyler Glashutter, RE-LY Metal
Anton Ihl, E:Né Raw Food Sake Bar
Non-Profit of the Year; sponsored by Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island
Broadmead Care
Victoria Women in Need Community Cooperative
The winners will be announced at VictoriaChamber.ca after the event Thursday night.
