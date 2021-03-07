Greater Victoria businesses in chamber spotlight for 2021 awards

Annual awards program highlights local companies making the most of things, despite the pandemic

Two dozen local businesses are singled out for qualities ranging from high level customer service to innovation to overall excellence in their operations, in advance of the 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards.

The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce recently announced the award finalists in a dozen different categories. The 2021 winners of the Governor’s Award of Distinction, Frank Bourree; and Chamber Member of the Year, John Espley, were previously announced.

Bourree is being honoured for his “outstanding leadership and accomplishments over the decades,” while Espley is being recognized for his work volunteering with the Chamber, taking an active role fostering relationships with the community and advocating for business.

Chamber CEO Bruce Williams called the finalists, chosen by an independent panel of prominent business leaders, “shining examples of leadership and innovation during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“There is not a single business that has not been affected by the pandemic over the past year,” he said in a release. “Each of these businesses have a unique story to tell on how they overcame challenges and went the extra mile to ensure that, despite facing adversity, their business continues to thrive.”

The finalists are:

Community Builder – Accent Inns, Imagine Studio Cafe

Innovation – Rockland Scientific, StarFish Medical

Outstanding Customer Service – Current Taxi, Thrifty Foods

Sustainable Business Practices – Cascadia Seaweed, Mike Geric Construction

New Business – Dumpling Drop, Pilothouse Digital

Business Person of the Year – Adam and Daisy Orser, Root Cellar Village Green Grocer; Ian Tostenson, BC Restaurant & Food Services Association

Emerging Business Person of the Year (Under 35) – Brandon Laur, The White Hatter – Personal Protection Systems; Jarid Taylor, Brandigenous

Outstanding Workplace of the Year – Brentwood Bay Resort, Pacific Coast Health Services

Non-Profit of the Year – Our Place Society, Victoria Rainbow Kitchen Society

Business of the Year (one to 10 Employees) – Moduurn, Vancouver Island South Film and Media Commission

Business of the Year (11-39 Employees) – Orca Masonry, Tutti Delivery

Business of the Year (40+ Employees) – Chek Media Group, Seaspan Victoria Shipyards

The 2021 Greater Victoria Business Awards will be broadcast at 6 p.m., May 15. Visit victoriachamber.ca for more information.

