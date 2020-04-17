Greater Vernon chamber to host free webinar with local MLAs

Local MLAs Eric Foster and Coralee Oakes will answer questions from businesses related to COVID-19

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, and Coralee Oakes, Official Opposition critic for small business, will answer questions and provide guidance to local business owners as they navigate their next steps amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The webinar takes place Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Contributed)

The Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual town hall to help local businesses find answers to their most pressing questions amid COVID-19.

Eric Foster, Vernon-Monashee MLA, and Coralee Oakes, official opposition critic for small business, will be on-screen Tuesday, April 21 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

The webinar will provide virtual guests with the opportunity to express concerns about COVID-19’s impact on local business, and offer guidance while companies navigate their next steps.

“What message do you want them to take to Victoria?” the chamber asked on social media.

Vernon chamber general manager Dione Chambers will moderate the discussion, which will take place using Zoom.

To sign up for the webinar, visit the registration page on the chamber’s website.

READ MORE: Senior podcasters take on tech to stay connected with each other and the world

READ MORE: From classroom to the living room: B.C. homeschooler has advice for parents

Brendan Shykora

Vernon Morning Star