Goodbye Greyhound

Greyhound made its last official departure from Burns Lake to Prince George on May 31. BC Transit has announced an interim long-haul service on the Highway of Tears, a stretch of road notorious for the many disappearances and murders that have taken place,mostly of Indigenous women. (David Gordon Koch)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us