Greyhound bus operator Ben Panter with Yolanda Ukrainecz, 86, who fought back tears as the bus made its last official departure from Burns Lake to Prince George on May 31. “I ride on this bus more than 50 years,” said Ukrainecz, adding that her son frequently visited Burns Lake from Vancouver on the bus. Panter said that he’d been a driver on the route for 16 years. “I’m sad to see it go,” said Panter, who plans to continue working with Greyhound on the Prince George-Kelowna line. (David Gordon Koch photo)

Goodbye Greyhound

The last official Greyhound departure from Burns Lake to Prince George in pictures

Greyhound made its last official departure from Burns Lake to Prince George on May 31. BC Transit has announced an interim long-haul service on the Highway of Tears, a stretch of road notorious for the many disappearances and murders that have taken place,mostly of Indigenous women. (David Gordon Koch)

Previous story
Boxer Floyd Mayweather is champ of Forbes money list
Next story
Okanagan small businesses shortlisted in grant contest

Just Posted

Goodbye Greyhound

  • 24 hours ago

 

Delta crash victim, 19, remembered as ‘shining light’ with kindness bursary

  • 24 hours ago

 

Victoria youth fiddle ensemble takes West Coast sound to Ireland

  • 24 hours ago

 

RCMP dogs enjoy the best of everything

 

Most Read