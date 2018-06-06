Goodbye Greyhound

Greyhound bus operator Ben Panter with Yolanda Ukrainecz, 86, who fought back tears as the bus made its last official departure from Burns Lake to Prince George on May 31. “I ride on this bus more than 50 years,” said Ukrainecz, adding that her son frequently visited Burns Lake from Vancouver on the bus. Panter said that he’d been a driver on the route for 16 years. “I’m sad to see it go,” said Panter, who plans to continue working with Greyhound on the Prince George-Kelowna line. (David Gordon Koch photo)