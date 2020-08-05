Good food hub coming to Seal Cove

Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society’s mission to improve food security in the community took another step forward last week with the unveiling of a Canadian-made hydroponics greenhouse.

The new greenhouse arrived at the society’s Seal Cove property as part of their plans to launch the sale of locally-grown leafy greens and herbs.

“With the greenhouse set to be commissioned in early August, our staff are set to complete training and the initial seeding in the coming month, and we expect our first harvest of mixed greens to be available to the public this Fall” said Blair Mirau, Society CEO. “This means our city will have access to nearly 12,000 pounds of locally-grown, all-natural, chemical-free veggies and herbs throughout the year.”

The society plans to make the produce available for sale in Seal Cove at their garden centre, the recently acquired Port Edward General Store, as well as to their members through programs at the Nisga’a Hall.

The society is also excited to announce plans to open a patio café within the garden centre in sequence with their first harvest. “Barring any added COVID restrictions, we anticipate having our cafe ready for launch within the next four months” said Mirau.

The Gitmaxmak’ay Nisga’a Society represents the approximately 1,300 registered Nisga’a citizens living in Prince Rupert and Port Edward. The Society is a non-profit service provider in the areas of youth, education, language, culture, recreation, and economic development. The Society owns and operates the Nisga’a Hall, Rupert Lawn & Garden, and the Port Ed General Store.

