Katy Ackerman and her children Ela and Emory Beadle pose for a photo with their new car which was given to them free of charge thanks to a group of local businesses on Friday, Dec. 18. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)

Giving back: Video documents effort behind, impact of Salmon Arm car giveaway

Annual giveaway to assist a family in need benefited Katy Ackerman

Local businesses partnered up to make sure a Salmon Arm mom would have a safe way to get around in the new year.

Katy Ackerman thought she was going for a morning walk at the bird sanctuary with her children Ela and Emory Beadle on Friday, Dec. 18. Instead, she was led to the uptown SASCU branch where a surprise was waiting for her.

Sponsors Kal Tire, Braby Motors, Fix Auto Collison and SASCU Financial Group were on hand to present a refurbished 2015 Chrysler 200, including winter and summer tires, $1,500 in vehicle insurance, plus fuel cards, and other gifts, to Ackerman, the recipient of the 3rd annual Shuswap Christmas Car Giveaway.

Ben’s Towing also donated one year of BCAA coverage.

“This gift will help me start a new life,” said Ackerman. “It puts to rest so many questions I had, like how I was going to get to my practicum this spring.”

The Shuswap mom is a full-time student, training online to become a Certified Education Assistant and now taking her practicum at North Canoe Elementary.

“This is a mom who is working really hard for a better future for her young family despite some pretty bad luck over recent months,” said Kal Tire general manager Dan Burt.

“This vehicle is the missing piece that will help bring all her efforts together,” added Justin Braby, sales manager at Braby Motors. “The hand up she needs.”

Ackerman was nominated for the care giveaway by friend Kathy Forsyth.

“It couldn’t go to a better person,” said Forsyth. “She’s amazingly kind, compassionate, and generous, even though she herself doesn’t have much.”

Choosing among the nominations is a difficult task, said Fix Auto general manager Derick Miller.

“We feel really proud that we can make a difference in one more of these families’ lives,” said Miller.

    Christmas Eve jingle at 6

As a part of the Worldwide Christmas Jingle 2020, people around the world will be joining together on Christmas Eve to jingle bells at 6 p.m. With most people confined to their homes over the holidays due to the pandemic, this event will have people coming at their doors, balconies and windows at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve to ring a bell. "On Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. everyone will come outside onto their doorsteps and ring a bell for 2 minutes to spread the Christmas spirit and to help Santa fly his sleigh. After this awful year, it would be an amazing memory for the kids and communities," says the event description that is being passed around over social media. So, will you be ringing bells this Christmas Eve? (Submitted/Houston Today)

