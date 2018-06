As you drive along the Lougheed Highway, through Mission, you may notice a large red object perched on a rooftop.

A giant tomato has moved into town.

The inflatable fruit (yes, tomatoes are technically classified as fruits, not vegetables) is sitting on the roof of Go Green Garden Supply located on Park Street in Mission.

The business is located behind the Esso station, by McDonald’s, and can be difficult to locate.

The giant tomato has solved the company’s visibility dilemma.